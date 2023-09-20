Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the skill test admit card for the post of Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2023. A total of 1153 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the skill test round. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Steno skill test admit card

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Adv. No. 01/23, Stenographer/ Instructor Stenographer Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BSSC Steno skill test admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.