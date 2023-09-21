The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division), Advt.No.-22/2023 today, September 21. Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in by 5.00 PM today. The last date for payment of fees is September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 22 years and 35 years, as on January 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: An applicant must be a Graduate in Law from a recognised Board/University. A candidate must also be enrolled as an advocate under The Advocates Act, 1961 till last date of submission of application form. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification for Civil Judge recruitment.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for JPSC Civil Judge posts 2023



Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on Civil Judge (Junior Division) Regular application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary Objective type exam, Main written exam and a Viva-voce (oral) test.

