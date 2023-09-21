Today, September 21, is the last date to apply for recruitment of Apprentices Under The Apprentices Act,1961 Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17 in the State Bank of India. Eligible candidates must apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in at the earliest.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of October/ November 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6160 Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on Apprentice application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2023.

Selection Process

The selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.