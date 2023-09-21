Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the Detailed Application Form submission window for the EPFO Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer exam 2023 today. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the screening test held for recruitment of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts in EPFO must submit their forms on the website upsconline.nic.in before 5.00 PM today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts. The recruitment test was conducted on July 2 and the results were declared on July 22, 2023.

“All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The last date of submission of Detailed Application Form (DAF) is 21st September, 2023 (1700 Hrs). The window of filling Detailed Application Form (DAF) by the candidates will be operational from 12th September, 2023 to 21st September, 2023 (1700 Hrs) on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the DAF notification by UPSC for EPFO recruitment.

Steps to fill the UPSC EPFO EO DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application” Login using your registration details Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC EPFO DAF 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.