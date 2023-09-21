The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form for the EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner exam 2023. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the screening test held by the EPFO can fill up the form on the website upsconline.nic.in till October 3 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment test was conducted on July 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts. A total of 565 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts.

“All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The last date of submission of Detailed Application Form (DAF) is 03rd October, 2023 (1700 Hrs). The window of filling Detailed Application Form (DAF) by the candidates will be operational from 21st September, 2023 to 03rd October, 2023 (1700 Hrs) on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in >> “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application,” reads the official notification.

Steps to fill the UPSC EPFO APFC DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application” Login using your registration details Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

