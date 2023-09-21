The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will today, September 21, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The edit will open from September 24 to 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed the bachelor’s degree examination in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay the fee of Rs 270, whereas SC/ST (West Bengal only) will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20.

Steps to apply for SI posts 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.