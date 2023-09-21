Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notifications for the 2nd Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from September 27 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is November 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11098 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: 12th pass or inter level examination qualified candidates eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from other states (Male/Female)/General/EBC/BC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas the applicants from SC/ST/PwD/Female category will have to pay a fee of Rs 135.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.