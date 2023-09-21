The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued admit cards for the Dental Surgeon exam 2023, today September 21. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies of Dental Surgeons in Uttar Pradesh Government Dental Hospitals. The UPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. The admit cards have been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

Steps to download UPPSC admit card 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. D-3/E-1/2023 -DENTAL SURGEON (SCREENING) EXAM.-2023. Key in your OTR details and submit UPPSC Dental Surgeon admit card 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future refrence

