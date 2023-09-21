The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has commenced the online application process from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of TGT Punjabi (Group‐C Services) 2023 today, September 21. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in till October 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 104 TGT Punjabi vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Punjabi as an elective or Honours subject and as a Punjabi teaching subject in BTC/JBT/D.Ed (Diploma in Education)/Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or Four years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) with at least 50% marks in Punjabi subject. More details in the notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fee, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for HSSC TGT posts 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click “Click Here To Fill The Online Application Form For Advt. 4/2023 (TGT Punjabi Cat. No. 1)” Register and proceed with your application Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

