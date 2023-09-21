Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Main Written Examination for the Post of TGT (Arts) Regular Teacher 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in. Applicants can submit their suggestions by September 23, 2023.

“Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. The candidates may download their answer sheet/ response sheet for their reference,” reads the notification.

The Main written examination (CBRE Mode) for TGT (Arts) Regular Teacher 2022 was conducted on September 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1970 TGT Arts posts.

Steps to download TGT Arts answer key 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Regular Teacher TGT Arts answer key 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

