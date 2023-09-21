Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will soon open the online application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) under Animal Resources Development Department, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from September 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is November 14 (upto 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on November 14, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Veterinary Science from recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Recruitment Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to ST/ SC/ BPL card holder/ Physically Handicapped candidates. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.