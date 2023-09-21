The National Testing Agency (NTA) will tomorrow, September 21, close the online application window for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance test for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in till September 22. The online application window will open on September 23 and 24, 2023.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 24 September 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.).Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

NTA has no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023. The candidates who have passed their postgraduate/equivalent examination or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU –2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed information bulletin below for details on eligibility, reservations, seats/vacancy, exam syllabus and more information:

Here’s the information bulletin for the PhD entrance test.

Steps to apply for PhD entrance test 2023

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate login’ section Login/register using your email address Fill out the form, select the university, upload documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout

