PGCIL Diploma Trainee registration deadline soon; 425 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till September 23, 2023.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) Regions and Corporate Centre 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till September 23, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 425 Diploma Trainee posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 27 years as on September 23, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Full-time regular three-year diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300.
Steps to apply for Diploma Trainee posts
- Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in
- Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Regional Openings”
- Click on the application link for Diploma Trainee posts
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Diploma Trainee posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.