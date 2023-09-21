The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has deferred the release of the admit card for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills of CRE 2023. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 7 days before the commencement of the test. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

“Admission Letters for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills of CRE-2023 will be available before 7 days of the date of Test,” reads the notification.

The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills is scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023, in the respective districts.

Steps to download CRE admit card 2023



Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Click on the CRE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The practical test will be a basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

