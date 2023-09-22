The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023 admit card today, September 22. Once out, applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. The results are expected to be declared on October 15.

Here’s NEET SS 2023 revised exam schedule 2023.

NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

Steps to download NEET SS admit card 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the NEET-SS tab Click on NEET SS admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.