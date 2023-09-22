The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Non-Teaching Posts in Universities of Jharkhand, Advt. No.23/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in from October 3 onwards. The last date to fill up the form and pay the fee is November 3 and November 6, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Registrar, 7 for Finance Officer, 3 for Controller of Examinations and 7 for Assistant Registrar.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, election process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from the SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

