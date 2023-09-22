Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will today, September 22, close the online application window for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant, Lab Assistant and various posts in various departments under Advt No 04/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies of Lab Attendant, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Fisheries Officer and other Group C posts in various departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed Matriculation exam or equivalent in Punjabi language to qualify for the posts. Post-wise educational requirements in the official notification.

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualification, physical eligibility criteria, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the PSSSB Group C recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Group C vacancies 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Applications’ tab Now click on Advertisement number 04/2023 Go through the notification carefully and register Login and fill out the form Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PSSSB Group C posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on a Written exam, a Physical test (for some vacancies), a document verification process, and a medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.