The University of Jammu has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) and UT of Ladakh (LASET). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jujkset.in.

The JKSET/ LASET is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. The exam will conducted for 39 subjects at three Centers -Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh.

The SET is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh. The exam is being jointly conducted by the University of Jammu as Nodal SET Agency, reads the Information Bulletin.

Steps to download JKSET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in Click on “Download Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

