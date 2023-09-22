Delhi High Court has released the exam schedule for the Stage-I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in soon.

The details of Centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 67 Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.