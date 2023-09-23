Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited objections against the provisional answer key for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023 released earlier. Candidates can send suggestions online at mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 28, 2023.

The MPPSC SET exam was conducted on August 27 in single shift from 12 noon to 3.05 PM at 12 district headquarters.

Steps to submit suggestions for MP SET answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to the Model Answer and Objection Sheet tab Click on “Objection Link - State Eligibility Test 2022” Login and submit the suggestions Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP SET 2022 objection window.

Direct link to download MP SET answer key 2023.

About MP SET 2023

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The examination covers 36 subjects over the duration of the test. Scores of the MP SET is used for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government and Non-Government colleges across Madhya Pradesh.

