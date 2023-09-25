Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the ADA, PGT, and MO exam 2023. Candidates who registered for the exams can download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 167 Medical Officer posts, 112 for Assistant District Attorney posts, and 78 for PGT Computer Science for Mewat cadre. The Subject Knowledge Test/ Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

Exam Schedule Name of the Post & Department Type of Test Date and Time Post Gradate Teacher (PGT) in the subject of Computer Science for Mewat Cadre and Rest of Haryana Cadre Subject Knowledge Test October 1

08:30 AM to 11:30 AM Assistant District Attorney in Prosecution Department, Haryana Subject Knowledge Test October 1

02:00 AM to 05:00 AM Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care & Labour Department, Haryana Screening Test October 1

03:00 AM to 05:00 AM

Steps to download admit cards

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Under ‘Important Links’ choose the Admit card you want to download Click on ‘Download Admit card for Subject Knowledge Test’ for selected post Login using your mobile number, application number and captcha Admit card will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card for ADA exam 2023.

Direct link to download admit card for PGT exam 2023.

Direct link to download admit card for MO exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.