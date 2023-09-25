Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has reopened the application window for the recruitment of Mining Officers under Advt No 11 of 2023-24 with increased vacancies today, September 25. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till October 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies of Mining Officer. Earlier, 23 Mining Officer posts were notified under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Candidates who have already applied for the vacancies do not need to re-apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on May 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have possessed 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

Steps to apply for OPSC Mining Officer posts 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Read the advt for Mining Officer and click on ‘Register’ Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Mining Officer posts at OPSC.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.