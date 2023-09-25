Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2022 Combined Paper 1. Eligible candidate can download their hall tickets from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The Group B Main Examination 2022 Paper 1 will be conducted on October 1, 2023.

“In case candidates find any difficulty downloading the admit card, they can reach out to the Commission at secretary@mpsc.gov.in or support-online@mpsc.gov.in or call 7303821822 or 1800-1234-275,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

Steps to download Group B Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Login Login and download Group B Mains 2022 admit card Take a printout for future reference

