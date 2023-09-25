The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the online application correction process for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at wbpolice.gov.in till September 30, 2023.

The registrations were concluded on September 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress posts.

Steps to make changes to SI application forms

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Recruitment—Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch),Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023” Click on the correction window Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.