The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has invited candidates to make changes to their application forms for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, September 25. Eligible candidates can make changes at iimcat.ac.in till September 28, 2023.

“The edit window will be live from 05:00 PM, September 25, 2023, to September 28, 2023, 05:00 PM, please login by using your user ID and password,” reads the notification.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 25 (5.00 PM) onwards.

Steps to make changes to IIM CAT 2023 applications

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2023 candidate login tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.