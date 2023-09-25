West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the date of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. As per the notification, the PET/ PMT is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from October 6, 2023.

“The exact date, time and venues of PMT & PET will be intimated shortly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Meanwhile, the board has opened the application correction window for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Candidates can make changes to their applications at wbpolice.gov.in till September 30, 2023.

Direct link to SI application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.