The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of CRP RRB Group ‘A’ Officer Scale II, III. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on September 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8611 vacancies including 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II, and 73 Officer Scale III posts. Earlier, IBPS had released the hall ticket for the post of Office Assistant.

Steps to download IBPS Officer Scale II, III result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the result link for CRP RRBs XII Officer Scale II and III Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS Officer Scale II result.

Direct link to download IBPS Officer Scale III result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.