Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued admit cards for the Assistant Prosecution Officer interview stage 2020. Candidates who qualified the APO Main exam 2020 can download their call letters on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1480 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The BPSC APO Main exam was conducted from November 12 to 15, 2022. Call letters have been released for the 900 Candidate Interviews scheduled between October 3 to 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download BPSC APO Main 2020 hall ticket

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APO Main 2020 hall ticket download link Key in your login details and submit BPSC APO interview call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BPSC APO Interview 2020 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.