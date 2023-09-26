The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and candidate response sheets for the Junior Lecturer exam 2023 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets and answer key at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam will be held from September 12 to 22 in a computer-based recruitment test mode. A total of 124462 candidates registered for the exam out of which 73342 candidates appeared for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 25/09/2023 to 27/09/2023, up to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5:00 PM of 27/09/2023 will not be considered at any cost,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Lecturer response sheets

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download response sheets for Junior Lecturer exam Login using your TSPSC ID and hall ticket number Click on the link to download response sheets Download and take a printout Raise objections if any

