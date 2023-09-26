The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the date of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions.

COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

“A detailed calendar of events and the information brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website (www.comedk.org) in due course. The candidates are required to check the website for all the updates. It may be noted that “www.comedk.org” is the only official website of the Consortium and COMEDK is not responsible for information available on other websites / elsewhere,” reads the notification.

COMEDK advises aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians against third-party involvement in the registrations for the examination. It may result in compromising your personal details which may fall into the wrong hands and you may incur financial loss. COMEDK will not be liable for any loss or damage.

