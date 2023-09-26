The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur or CG Vyapam has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Junior Engineers (JE) in the state. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in till October 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 429 vacancies out of which 377 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics) and 52 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer - Electrical.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Junior Engineer - Candidates must possess a Diploma or a Graduation Degree in relevant discipline of Engineering to apply for the posts.

For Assistant Engineer - BE/B.Tech/BSc Engineering/AMIE/PTDC in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering branches with 4 year Certification course. More information in the notification.

Here’s the JE recruitment notice 2023.

Here’s the AE recruitment notice 2023.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to ‘Online applications’ and click on the notification for Recruitment of Engineers Click on the link to apply for the posts Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.