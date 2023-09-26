Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the admit card for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or UTET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ukutet.com.

Applicants who are unable to download their hall tickets online can get their admit cards from the Nodal Centre between September 27 and 28, 2023. The UTET I, II 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 29 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UTET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.