Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type) today, September 26. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 2 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

“However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit Cards may approach the Commission office by or before 28.05.2023 at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AE Civil admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Login to your JKPSC account Click on the link to download AE Civil admit card 2023 Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.