The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, (Advertisement No. 01 of 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can submit the objections, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 25-09-2023, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on September 24, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 Draftsman (Civil) posts.

Steps to download Draftsman (Civil) answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Draftsman (Civil) answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Draftsman (Civil) answer key 2023.

