The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 26.09.2023 to 01.10.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 190 JE Mechanical posts.

Steps to download JE Mechanical admit card 2023



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JE Mechanical admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Mechanical admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.