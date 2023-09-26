Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Test round. The UPSC CAPF ACs written exam 2023 was conducted on August 6, 2023.

“The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said prescribed certificates ready,” reads the notification.

Intimation and e-admit card for the conduct of PST/PET/MST will be uploaded by the Nodal Force (ITBP) on its recruitment website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2023 is being held for recruitment to 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This includes: BSF-86, CRPF-55, CISF-91, ITBP-60 and SSB-30.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF ACs result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CAPF ACs result 2023.

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.