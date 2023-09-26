The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2024. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Paper I will consist of a total of 200 marks and Paper II of 300 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Steps to download ESE 2024 Prelims schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC ESE 2024 Prelims schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ESE 2024 Prelims schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.