Today, September 27, is the last date to apply for the Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 posts in the Indian Coast Guard.

Vacancy Details

Navik(General Duty): 260 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts

Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts

Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post wise eligibility, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard below:

Here’s the official ICG recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Navik (Domestic Branch) - Class 10 passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Navik (General Duty) - 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Yantrik - Class 10 passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 to 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Steps to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to “Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)” Click on the ICG Navik/ Yantrik 2023 application link Register and log in to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.