Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Preliminary) Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidate response sheets/OMR sheets will be available for download on the portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2023 was conducted on June 4, 2023. A total of 1675 candidates have qualified for the Judicial Services Main exam. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges. The final answer key for the BPSC Judicial Services Prelim exam was posted on the Commission’s website on August 14.

Steps to download Judiciary exam results 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Judicial services exam The Judicial services exam results will appear on screen Check the results for your roll number and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BPSC Judiciary exam results.

The result notification states, the candidates will be able to download their response sheets by logging into the candidate portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from September 27 onwards. Once live, the OMR sheets will be available on the dashboard.

Here’s the BPSC result notification.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.