Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the results for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the results on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC CGL Prelim re-exam was conducted on March 5, 2023, from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM. The BSSC CGL Main exam 2022 was conducted July 23, 2023. According to the notification, a total of 2464 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

Steps to download BSSC CGL results 2022

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on the result link for “3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (MAIN) Examination-2022” The results for CGL exam 2022 will appear on screen Check the results for your roll number and cut-off Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download BSSC CGL results 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.