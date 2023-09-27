Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admit cards for the Fireman recruitment exam 2023 under Advt No 01/2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts. The admit card for the Fireman exam has been hosted on the Board’s website, exam Centre details will be published by September 29. The Fireman recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

“Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 29th Sep 2023, to Know your Examination Centre Address details,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download fireman admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Under ‘Advertisements’ tab click on the notification for ‘Fireman admit card’ release On the candidate portal select ‘Download admit card link’ Use your roll number or application number to download the admit card Take a printout of your admit card

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.