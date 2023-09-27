Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) hall ticket for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 384 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test. The PET will be conducted on October 12, 2023, in Patna.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on September 3 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Steps to download SI, SDFSO PET admit card 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on SI Prohibition, Excise, and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI, SDFSO PET admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.