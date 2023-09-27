The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), has released the final result after document verification for recruitment to various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT ( 1 and 2), CBAT and CBTST. Shortlisted candidates can now download the provisional selection list on the official websites rrbmumbai.gov.in rrbkolkata.gov.in rrbjammu.nic.in and rrbcdg.gov.in.

“On the basis of their performance in CBT (1 & 2), CBAT (for Station Master only) and CBTST (For Category 4, 5, 10 & 11) and after document verification and medical examination candidates have been provisionally selected for the roles,” reads the official notification by RRB Chandigarh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35,281 NTPC vacancies in various regions across India.

Steps to download results 2023

Visit the official RRB website of your region (Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu or Chandigarh) Click on the notification for NTPC results 2023 Now click on the PDF button against the advertisement RRB NTPC results will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link for Chandigarh region result 2023.

Direct link for Mumbai region result 2023.

Direct link for Kolkata region result 2023.

Direct link for Jammu region result 2023.

“This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel / modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake,” reads the notification.