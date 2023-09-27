Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will tomorrow, September 28, release the admit card for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2023. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from September 28 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. The applicants are advised to report by 10.00 AM, after which the gates will be closed.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Steps to download RAS Prelims admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.