The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the cut-off marks and results for the Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer key was released on August 19 and objections were invited till August 22. A total of 19556 candidates have qualified for the Tier 2 exam.

“The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023 is tentatively scheduled on 02.11.2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for change in the schedule, if any. Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly,” reads the notification.

The SSC CHSL exam is being held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Steps to download SSC CHSL results

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the result notification for Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination The cut-off marks/result will appear on screen Check and download a copy Take a printout for future reference Check SSC website frequently for mark sheet notification

Direct link to SSC CHSL 2023 results.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.