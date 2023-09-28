The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 02/2023 exam was held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.

“AFCAT 02/2023 result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads a message on the official website.

The AFCAT registration process commenced on June 1 and concluded on June 30, 2023.

Steps to download AFCAT result 2023

Visit official website afcat.cdac.in Click on the result notification for AFCAT 02/2023 Key in your credentials and login AFCAT 2023 result will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AFCAT result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.