The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor (under Advt No 071/2023 to 110/2023) in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges today, September 28. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsc.gov.in from September 29 (2.00 PM onwards). Last date to apply is October 19 (till 11.59 PM). The last date for payment of fees is October 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying to the post of Associate Professor and Professor should be between the age of 19 years and 50 years, while applicants to the post of Assistant Professor should be between 19 years to 40 years, as on January 1, 2024.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess post- graduate degree in concerned subject of Ayurved, obtained from Recognised Institution. They must also possess adequate knowledge of English, Marathi, Sanskrit and Hindi language. Post-wise educational qualification in the detailed notification.

Here’s the official MPSC recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Application Fee Structure General/Unreserved Candidates Reserved Category Candidates Professor Posts Rs 719 Rs 449 Associate Professor Posts Rs 719 Rs 449 Assistant Professor Posts Rs 394 Rs 294

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to Online Facilities > Online Application System Once live, click on ‘New Registration’ and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.