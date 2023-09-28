Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is scheduled to released the admit cards for recruitment to various Non-Executive posts on contractual basis for posting to HAL – Helicopter Factory, Tumakuru (Karnataka) today, September 28. Once live, candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website hal-india.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 Non-Executive cadre posts for a fixed tenure of 4 years.

Candidates are advised to check the exam schedule, exam syllabus and more information regarding the recruitment notification in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notification by HAL India.

Steps to download HAL India admit card

Visit the official website hal-india.co.in Once live, click on the admit card link for Non-executive cadre recruitment 2023 On the candidate portal, click on ‘Registered candidate login’ Key in your credentials and submit HAL India admit card 2023 will appear on your screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card once live.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the preliminary qualification of application forms, a Written test and physical interview if deemed necessary.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.