Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is scheduled to released the admit cards for recruitment to various Non-Executive posts on contractual basis for posting to HAL – Helicopter Factory, Tumakuru (Karnataka) today, September 28. Once live, candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website hal-india.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 Non-Executive cadre posts for a fixed tenure of 4 years.
Candidates are advised to check the exam schedule, exam syllabus and more information regarding the recruitment notification in the detailed notification below:
Here’s the official notification by HAL India.
Steps to download HAL India admit card
- Visit the official website hal-india.co.in
- Once live, click on the admit card link for Non-executive cadre recruitment 2023
- On the candidate portal, click on ‘Registered candidate login’
- Key in your credentials and submit
- HAL India admit card 2023 will appear on your screen
- Check and download a copy of the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download admit card once live.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on the preliminary qualification of application forms, a Written test and physical interview if deemed necessary.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.