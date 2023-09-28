The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022 CTS recruitment Main exam. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The JE (Civil) Main examination was conducted on September 3 in OMR mode. Candidates who qualify thee JE Civil Main exam will be shortlisted for Document Verification. The final list of candidates will be declared post document verification.

The preliminary exam was conducted from February 14 to 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1255 Group B Junior Engineer vacancies at the Commission.

Steps to download OSSC JE Civil 2022 final answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.