Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will today, September 29, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from October 5 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 222.30, whereas Rs 102.30 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD category candidates. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against RO/ARO Examination 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.